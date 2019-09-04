Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 4, 1999
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe has acquired more of its ancestral homeland in Washington and Oregon as part of its Precious Land Project.
PULLMAN — Washington State University football fans don’t need to worry about searching for a parking spot near the stadium. The WSU Visitor Center will sponsor free football shuttles during each Cougar home football game.
Sept. 4, 1979
If present plans materialize, the Idaho Fish and Game Department will team up with the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District in a joint effort to rid Mann Lake of nongame fish.