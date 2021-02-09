Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 9, 2001
POTLATCH — Potlatch has been awarded a $500,000 grant to renovate its historic city hall, according to the project coordinator.
———
PULLMAN — Octavia E. Butler, a science fiction writer the Utne Reader recently listed on their “not-yet-famous people who ought to be” list, will speak Monday at Washington State University.
Feb. 9, 1981
An ordinance prohibiting loud and unusual noises from a long list of sources ranging from animals to steam whistles will be introduced and read for the first time at tonight’s Lewiston City Council meeting.
———
Randy Scoles of the Lewiston Boxing Club defeated Mark Stroh of Columbia Basin Boxing Club in the second half of a double-main event at an AAU-sanctioned invitational match held at Lewis-Clark State College gymnasium Saturday night.