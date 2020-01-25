Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 25, 2000
The Carnegie Library is being looked at by the Lewiston School Board as a place to house school programs.
———
A grant proposal for East Main Street extended that would help put a better road and sewer and water lines into an area that then would be primed for commercial development will go to Gov. Dirk Kempthorne for final approval.
Jan. 25, 1980
Thirty-one Clarkston High School juniors and seniors have indicated an interest in a second annual educational tour of eastern cities in April.