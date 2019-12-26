Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 26, 1999
SEATTLE — A strong economy and a teacher shortage nationwide have left school districts around the state scrambling to find substitute teachers.
———
Frank Gentry of Clarkston, a member of the Moose since 1993, will take the helm as president and administrator Jan. 1. Gentry will fill the position being vacated by the retirement of Richard Darst.
Dec. 26, 1979
The Potlatch Corp. tissue mill expansion project that will quadruple production next year is nearing completion.
———
The Lewiston Boys Club will reopen Jan. 2 with new programs and new staff members in an almost new building.