Dec. 2, 2001
LOS ANGELES — Lewiston High School senior Nick Bradley placed sixth overall in the high school seniors race at the Footlocker Western Regional Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
December has been declared Drunk and Drugged Driving (3D) Month in Idaho by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
Dec. 2, 1981
Some private brainstorming on Lewiston’s industrial and business goals has been going on in recent weeks, city and chamber of commerce officials confirmed Tuesday.
MOSCOW — Moscow business people didn’t mince words Tuesday as they presented a litany of complaints against Moscow’s new traffic system to a state highway department official.