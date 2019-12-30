Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 30, 1999
Washington State University fared well in netting government research grants during this year’s congressional session, WSU officials say. The U.S. Department of Education budget includes $3 million for WSU’s Thomas S. Foley Institute. The money will support programs in congressional studies, public policy and voter education, including community access and outreach.
———
Mother Nature has been a little stingy with the white stuff as Christmas has come and gone and we have yet to experience snow here in the valley.
Dec. 30, 1979
Tri-State Memorial Hospital broke away from medical tradition last summer when its birthing room opened. Public response to the room has been overwhelming, according to hospital officials. But physician response has been something less than that.
———
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could become a billion dollar sales area in 1980, according to the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.