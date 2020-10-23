Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 23, 2000
BOISE — Grant funds are available for the purpose of aiding individuals in the pursuit of educational opportunities in the area of agricultural direct marketing through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
No one in their right mind would claim these are the best of times for Washington apple producers, but neither are they the worst of times. The Washington Growers Clearing House Association recently reported returns for Red Delicious below the break-even point for the second year in a row. Some 20 percent of Washington apple growers went out of business in the past 10 years and another 15 percent may fold in the next three to five.
Oct. 23, 1980
BOISE — The Permanent Building Fund Council on Wednesday recommended approval of $6.2 million in state building construction projects for the next year, including a start on a new agricultural engineering building at the University of Idaho.
The first frost of the season in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley whitened some lawns, wilted some tender plants and brought out some windshield scrapers Wednesday morning.