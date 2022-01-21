Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 21, 2002
Voters in many southeastern Washington school districts will decide next month whether to continue replacement levies that are becoming more crucial in a climate of rapidly shrinking education dollars.
NEZPERCE — As the river towns are preparing for the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial with parks, historical sites and monuments, towns like Nezperce are finding their part in the journey of the Corps of Discovery, too. The Camas Prairie town sits on the edge of the route Lewis and Clark took on their return trip from the Pacific in 1806.
Jan. 21, 1982
A new Asotin County jail will cost the taxpayers about $85,000 a year more than they already are spending on prisoners if a sheriff’s office is built in conjunction, Charles S. Collins, chairman of the county commissioners, said Wednesday.
About 60 students at the Valley Christian School at Lewiston attended a “rock music record breaking ceremony” in the school gymnasium Wednesday after hearing an evangelist’s claims that the records contained satanic messages when played backward.