Oct. 22, 2000
David A. Petersen, a Lewiston family practice physician is the president-elect of the Idaho Medical Association. He will assume leadership of the association in July 2001.
———
POMEROY — Laura Kowalkowski and Terry Keatts will represent the Pomeroy Future Farmers of America at the national FFA convention in Louisville, Ky., Monday through Saturday.
Oct. 22, 1980
Pete O’Brien, placekicker extraordinaire for the Idaho Vandals, missed a conversion kick early this year against Portland State. And that’s something he does only once a year.
———
A one-year contract, including an 8 percent increase in wages, was approved Tuesday by the Lewiston Police Association, ending prolonged negotiations with the city of Lewiston.