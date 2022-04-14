Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 14, 2002
Mike Ridinger, owner of the photo studio Engstrom’s by Mike Ridinger in Lewiston, was voted Photographer of the Year by Professional Photographers of Idaho at the annual convention March 24-26.
———
A theater aficionado who honed his craft at the Lewiston Civic Theatre has opened a dinner theater in Clarkston. Rod Farrington, who acted and directed in civic theater productions, has opened Le Braggadocio, a for-profit theater company with plans to run six shows a year.
April 14, 1982
Officials of the Lewiston School District, the Lewiston Police Department and the City Council met Tuesday to discuss how they might work together to fight drug abuse at Lewiston High School.
———
PULLMAN — Noisy party-goers and parking violators will be in trouble come May 1 in Pullman as a result of actions taken Tuesday night by the city council.