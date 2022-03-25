Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 25, 2002
Culdesac’s Walter “Spud” Storey won both the high overall and high all-around titles as the 49th annual Camas Prairie Trapshoot came to a close Sunday at the Lewiston Gun Club.
March 25, 1982
The Dworshak National Fish Hatchery at Ahsahka has received nearly enough female steelhead to meet its own needs for the coming year. But it only has about one-third the number biologists say are needed overall.
Clarkston Mayor Howard L. Clovis expressed strong approval for a proposed center for economic development information at Lewis-Clark State College at Wednesday’s meeting of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
