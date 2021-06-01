Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 1, 2001
Carnegie Library needs a tenant now that it’s not a library anymore. The 97-year-old brick structure in Pioneer Park has been snubbed by governmental and nonprofit agencies, and is down to quasi-public uses, says Lynn C. Moss of the city of Lewiston.
———
The wait for a new Lewis-Clark State College president was supposed to end Thursday afternoon. But the three candidates will have to wonder through the weekend who will be next to head the LCSC campus. The State Board of Education met in executive session Thursday afternoon to review the three candidates.
June 1, 1981
POTLATCH — Claudine Atkison and Raedean Scholfield are chain saw surgeons. Together, they have earned a reputation for being a logger’s salvation; a team that can diagnose and remedy an ailing chain saw over night.
———
To save money, the postal service wants to take a letter mailed from the Orchards to Northern Lewiston on a 200-mile journey to Spokane and back first.