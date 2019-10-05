Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 5, 1999
Reconstruction of Lewiston’s Stewart Avenue between Gun Club Road and Juniper Drive started Monday and is expected to be finished by the end of October.
———
NEZPERCE — Leslie Snyder of Nezperce was appointed by the Lewis County commissioners Monday to fill the assessor’s position left vacant by last month’s resignation of Lynette Schlader.
Oct. 5, 1979
MOSCOW — The Palouse Empire Mall opened Thursday morning in bright October sunshine, attracting throngs of shoppers and observers, plus a handful of dignitaries.
———
The possibility of rearranging the second floor of city hall so that one secretary can serve two departments is in the preliminary stages of study, City Manager Craig McMicken said Thursday.