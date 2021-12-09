Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 9, 2001
Colin Gibbs, an eighth-grader at Jenifer Junior High School at Lewiston, was the grand prize winner in the seventh annual Knights of Columbus Keeping Christ in Christmas children’s talent contest Saturday.
Wider aisles, more fitting rooms and better-lit displays are a part of a $165,000 renovation the JC Penney store in Lewiston recently finished.
Dec. 9, 1981
The former Hotel Idaho property at old Sixth and Main Streets in Lewiston has been purchased by the city for inclusion in the downtown local improvement district.
MOSCOW — The sign that prohibited left hand turns from Third Street onto Main Street in Moscow were removed Tuesday afternoon, after the city council enlisted help from the governor’s office and made a plea to the Lewiston office of the Idaho Transportation Department.