Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 20, 2000
Chirping birds and budding flowers beat the first official day of spring by weeks this year, but will welcome the season on its first day in the year 2000 under an umbrella of sunshine.
March 20, 1980
BOISE — The Idaho House breathed new life into a bill aimed at nailing drug pushers by yanking the measure out of committee and putting it up for amendments Wednesday.
———
PULLMAN — John Winkler, a political science major from Tacoma, has been elected president of the Associated Students of Washington State University.
———
By unanimous vote, Linda Knieriem, of Lewiston, was elected vice president of the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Women’s Bowling Association on the same day that Doreen Moyer was elected secretary.