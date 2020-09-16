Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 16, 2000
Lewiston High football coach Emmett Dougherty was hoping his Bengals could pull off a victory over the Eagle Mustangs. But he never imagined anything like this. Lewiston saddled the Mustangs and rode to a 33-3 Western Conference football triumph on Friday at Bengal Field.
Sept. 16, 1980
The Potlatch Corp.’s new $60 million boiler will make its presence known to Lewiston residents today though Wednesday as extensive cleaning and inspection efforts continue.
The Nez Perce County Commissioners have agreed to shift the location of four of their solid waste containers at the request of the Division of Highways.
OROFINO — Clearwater County’s flooding and wildfire problems have earned it a federal grant as the latest partner in Project Impact.