Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 1, 2000
Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball coach Mike Divilbiss announced two more signings to wrap up the Warriors’ recruiting. Signing letters of intent were Vanessa Shelton, a point guard at University High in Spokane; and Cassie Chapman, a post from Fergus High School in Lewistown, Mont.
May 1, 1980
The manager of a Boise bus company will submit an application for a federal grant to help launch bus service between Pullman and Moscow beginning next January, the Tribune has learned.
———
Lewiston real estate figure and horse fancier Richard Sigismonti has approached the Idaho House Racing Commission about establishing a private race track in the Lewiston area.