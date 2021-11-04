Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 4, 2001
Led by seniors Angela Igoe, Amber Weatherspoon and Amy Sturtevant, the Lewis-Clark State women’s volleyball team closed out another highly successful regular season Saturday by whipping Westminster College of Salt Lake City by a 30-18, 30-22, 29-31, 30-26 count. The victory, coming before the home folks at Warrior Gym, earned LCSC the Frontier Conference championship.
———
From shotgun range to field to the table, a few dozen young hunters from around the region were ushered into the hunting tradition Saturday at a youth pheasant hunting clinic in Lewiston.
Nov. 4, 1981
MOSCOW — Dee Hager, of Moscow, received 54.3 percent of the vote in a light Moscow election turnout to become the city’s next mayor. New council members are John Cunningham, Thomas Townsend and Tony Viola.
———
John Bursell, Kathy Wicks, Stephanie Bradley and Eeva Happonen each were named most valuable performers in their sports in a fall sports athletic banquet Monday night at Lewiston High School.