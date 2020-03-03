Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 3, 2000
Lenore writer Robert Wrigley has won one of the highest literary prizes in poetry, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, which is accompanied by a $50,000 purse.
PULLMAN — Erin Eldridge of Washington State has qualified for the NCAA swim meet, the Cougars announced Thursday.
March 3, 1980
Lewiston isn’t exactly the brightest jewel of the Gem State, and Mayor Delitha Kilgore believes an energetic cooperative effort is needed to brighten its image.
MOSCOW — Jack Cooper, an English instructor at the Universty of Idaho for the past six years, has been appointed foreign student adviser at UI.