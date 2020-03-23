Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 23, 2000
Escapade 2000, a fundraiser for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, fulfilled a wish for a local teenage cancer survivor and raised more $23,000 to update cancer treatment in Lewiston.
———
BOISE — In a 34-0 vote, the Idaho Senate Wednesday approved Rep. Shirley Ringo’s bill to create a special license plate to commemorate the bicentennial of the Lewis-Clark Expedition and raise money for the governor’s Lewis-Clark Trails Committee.
March 23, 1980
Tom Schumacher has joined the Seaport Citizens Bank of Lewiston as a loan officer.
———
MOSCOW — James D. Willett, a University of Idaho chemistry professor, is one of 10 people selected nationally to spend a year at Washington, D.C., as a grants associate in the National Institutes of Health. He will leave Moscow this month.