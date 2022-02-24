Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 24, 2002
An agreement with XO Idaho Inc. to replace Avista Communications as telecommunications service provider will be considered Monday by the Nez Perce County Commission.
Feb. 24, 1982
MOSCOW — About 15 feet of an old, abandoned steam tunnel at the entrance of the University of Idaho Administration Building parking lot collapsed late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The only cause of collapse seemed to be “old age.”
———
BOISE — Lewiston has lost some of its attractiveness to new business growth and its own local air quality program has suffered from loss of the state monitoring program, according to Nez Perce County planner Robert Brown.