Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 12, 1999
A proposed increase in the sales tax for a new wellness center in Clarkston could force business owners there to work even harder to keep their customers, one businessman says.
———
PULLMAN — “Big Game, From Hunt to Home,” a new publication being offered by Washington State University Cooperative Extension, will help hunters handle, butcher and store meat correctly.
Aug. 12, 1979
Hughes Airwest will bring more than 20 travel agents from the Los Angeles area to Lewiston for a float trip on the Snake River. The trip is designed to familiarize them with tour activities in the area and on the rivers.
———
Barbara Brownlee has been appointed program director for the Lewiston-Clarkston YWCA.