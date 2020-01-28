Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 28, 2000
MOSCOW — A total of 10,991 students are enrolled in University of Idaho classes statewide for spring semester.
PULLMAN — After keeping the lights on at the Pullman Community Theater for 40 years, director Ruth Vanderwall has retired.
Jan. 28, 1980
Idaho State Patrolman Edwin D. Stickfaden has been promoted from corporal to sergeant and is being transferred from Lewiston to Twin Falls this week.
A Lewis and Clark Expedition interpretive center will be added to Chief Timothy State Park on Silcott Island 6 miles west of Clarkston by next fall, Jeff D. Domaskin of Clarkston, a Washington State Parks Commission member said Friday.