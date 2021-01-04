Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 4, 2001
The new year brings a bushel of good news for barley farmers who have been hammered the past two years by deflating prices.
Barley exports are up 122 percent over last year and prices for both feed and malting barley have risen $20 a ton.
———
WASHINGTON — The American Indian tribe that welcomed the Lewis and Clark expedition to the mouth of the Columbia River won formal recognition from the federal government Wednesday. In a ceremony at Interior Department headquarters, Chinook tribal leaders and federal officials signed documents cementing recognition for the tribe, which has more than 2,000 members.
Jan. 4, 1981
Construction of a wood chip loading operation at the Port of Clarkston probably will begin sometime this month, according to Bill Workman of Workman’s Sawdust Service, Inc., Cottage Grove, Ore.
———
The Indo-Chinese refugee school at Lewis-Clark State College began classes this fall financed by a federal grant to vocational schools in the areas where refugees have settled.