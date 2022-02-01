Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 1, 2002
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet by telephone today to discuss the possibility of installing one of its own as director of the department it oversees. The commission will reportedly consider making Commissioner John Burns, of Carmen, the director until a replacement for Rod Sando, who resigned as director last week, can be hired.
Spring has sprung a student enrollment growth spurt at Lewis-Clark State College. The enrollment snapshot taken on the 10th day of class each semester shows LCSC with a 2,831 student head count, a 4% increase over last spring’s count of 2,721, said Registrar Diane Johnson.
Feb. 1, 1982
May Piersdorff Chaffins, of Lewiston, has been deluged with mail from all over the country since her experience of being shipped parcel post from Grangeville to Lewiston in 1914 was reported in a national publication three weeks ago.
The Nez Perce Soil Conservation District’s monthly newsletter placed second in the United State in competition with some 5,000 district publications in 1981.