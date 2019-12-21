Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 21, 1999
A $500,000 federal grant will pay for studies of infrastructure and public safety shortcomings in preparing to serve Lewis and Clark Bicentennial visitors, Ralph Marshall of the Clearwater Economic Development Association said Monday.
———
Lewis-Clark State College received notice of reaccreditation Monday by the Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges. LCSC President James Hottois said the notice was gratifying and reflects positively on the entire college.
Dec. 21, 1979
Cascade Airways’ new Bandeirante plane touched down at Lewiston on a training flight Thursday morning. And an official on board said the newly purchased Brazilian-made craft will be used on the airline’s early morning Lewiston-Boise flight, beginning in early January.
———
MOSCOW — Gonzaga University may not be a member of the Big Sky Conference anymore, but University of Idaho basketball coach Don Monson still considers the Bulldogs as “Big Sky types.”