Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 17, 2000
Lewis-Clark State athletic director Gary Picone will leave the post he has held for more than nine years to join the staff of new Washington State University baseball coach Tim Mooney.
———
The Lewiston Police Department wants to keep tempers cool during Hot August Nights this weekend.
Aug. 17, 1980
KAMIAH — The first tepee went up Wednesday night. And by Friday morning there were some 30 more breaking the skyline as the fourth annual Chief Looking Glass Celebration began here.
———
Two Lewiston men, owners of Gem, Rewind and Machine Inc., last week returned from Western Samoa after completing repairs to machinery at a sawmill there.