Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 14, 2000
KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers opened with a six-run first inning Thursday on their way to an 11-1 win over Nezperce in Whitepine League baseball action.
April 14, 1980
Hard times have hit 600 families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the ripples spreading from the Potlatch Corp. layoffs may affect many more in the coming weeks.
———
The Twin River Swine Association has reelected Ron Broker, of Craigmont, as president for another year, and it has elected Edward Weber, of Leon, vice president and Jay Ney, of Lewiston, secretary.