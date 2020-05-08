Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

May 8, 2000

WASHINGTON — The largest federal land-use plan ever proposed — covering 63 million acres across four states in the Pacific Northwest — would boost logging, cut grazing, close roads, restore watersheds and protect streamside land.

———

SPOKANE — First-time Lilac Bloomsday competitor Reuben Cheruiyot, of Kenya, surged at the crest of the course’s steepest and final hill Sunday to defeat a pair of two-time winners.

May 8, 1980

The installation of pollution controlled equipment on a Potlatch Corp. furnace will result in a “measurable” reduction of annual particulate levels in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to a Boise attorney who last week recommended that the firm reduce its emissions under a state order.

———

PULLMAN — X-rated movies will premiere this weekend at Pullman in a city-owned theater, much to the embarrassment of city hall.

