Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 8, 2000
WASHINGTON — The largest federal land-use plan ever proposed — covering 63 million acres across four states in the Pacific Northwest — would boost logging, cut grazing, close roads, restore watersheds and protect streamside land.
SPOKANE — First-time Lilac Bloomsday competitor Reuben Cheruiyot, of Kenya, surged at the crest of the course’s steepest and final hill Sunday to defeat a pair of two-time winners.
May 8, 1980
The installation of pollution controlled equipment on a Potlatch Corp. furnace will result in a “measurable” reduction of annual particulate levels in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to a Boise attorney who last week recommended that the firm reduce its emissions under a state order.
PULLMAN — X-rated movies will premiere this weekend at Pullman in a city-owned theater, much to the embarrassment of city hall.