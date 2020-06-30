Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 30, 2000
PULLMAN — Renowned ragtime performer Scott Kirby will perform in a free concert Thursday at Bryan Hall Auditorium on the Washington State University campus here.
Mike Shively, a sophomore at Lewis-Clark State College, recently learned that he is a recipient of a Millennium Gates award.
June 30, 1980
University of Idaho animal scientists say it’s all right for ranchers to feed their beef cattle and dairy cows the first cutting of alfalfa hay from ash-stricken areas.
Dean Wilson, a flier who grew up at Clarkston, brought his personally designed crop duster to the valley last week as part of a sales demonstration tour.