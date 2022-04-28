Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 28, 2002
COTTONWOOD — Nearly 40 years after it was built as a convent dormitory, the clinic at St. Mary’s Hospital is being replaced. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new clinic will be Friday on the hospital grounds in Cottonwood.
———
It was more soak than shine Saturday at the Dogwood Festival classic car Show and Shine at Lewis-Clark State College, but the soggy skies failed to dampen the enthusiasm of car buffs.
April 28, 1982
Group W Cable Television Co. (formerly Teleprompter) wants to raise rates and amend its franchise agreement with the city of Lewiston to give it more flexibility in setting the future rate structure.
———
The Asotin County Jail citizen’s study committee was unable at Tuesday night’s meeting to resolve questions on jail siting and operation that it has been haggling with for six weeks.