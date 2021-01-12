Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 12, 2001
PULLMAN — The Washington State Department of Health has upgraded Pullman Memorial Hospital from a provisional Trauma III designation to a full designation for an additional two years.
———
BOISE — Idaho’s students scored near the national average — as they did last year — on the latest round of reading, language arts and mathematics tests.
Jan. 12, 1981
Granny Smith apples are coming into production in Washington with indications that they’ll become one of the state’s biggest producers and best sellers.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho students will return to the likelihood of blue skies and the certainty of higher fees when they register for spring semester classes here Tuesday. Classes begin Wednesday.