Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 30, 2000
After a year of wrangling with the Lewiston Planning and Zoning commission over a proposal to locate a private religious school in a residential area, Blue Mountain Academy opened its doors last month in East Lewiston with 16 students in preschool through first grade.
———
SALMON — Idaho Power crews have replaced 10 structures and restrung wire on a 6-mile stretch of transmission line that burned earlier this summer in the Clear Creek Fire.
Oct. 30, 1980
A “Monster Mash” costume contest, a dance with a live band and a midnight movie will augment the Halloween night version of the Lewiston Jaycees’ haunted house in downtown Lewiston on Friday.
———
Members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Air Quality Study Advisory Committee took a walking tour of the Port of Lewiston on Wednesday to observe fugitive dust conditions first hand.