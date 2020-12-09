Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 9, 2000
The 15-ton load limit for the Hubbard Gulch grade will be lifted for a week in order to keep construction going on the $16 million Nez Perce tribal fish hatchery at Cherrylane, according to Nez Perce County Commissioner Irwin Caufield.
———
A dramatic jump in electricity prices prompted Potlatch Corp. to announce Friday it is shutting down its Lewiston lumber mill and reducing its pulp, paper and tissue operations in Lewiston.
Dec. 9, 1980
Richard Puckett has been named Lewiston’s sanitation superintendent, replacing Charles Saur, who resigned last September. The appointment, made by Public Works Director Marlin Brinkley, was approved by the council Monday night.
———
Lewiston High School Band Director Eddy Williams has asked Idaho Senator-elect Steve Symms to help secure a place for the Lewiston band in the Inauguration Day parade.