Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 10, 2001
PULLMAN — David and Debi Gumm, of Farmington, have been named the 2001 Lentil Family of the Year by the National Lentil Festival.
———
A representative of the Greater Spokane League is scheduled to be in attendance tonight at the Clarkston School Board meeting to answer any questions the board has about the proposal for Clarkston joining the league next season.
Dec. 10, 1981
Give something different for Christmas this year — a pint of blood. That request comes from the Lewis-Clark chapter of the American Red Cross, which says the need for blood increases during the yuletide season.
———
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District is drawing more than half of its domestic water from its well, Manager Paul Converse reported Tuesday after an LOID board meeting.