Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 12, 2000
Two cellular telephone towers on the outskirts of Lewiston won’t have to be painted sky blue or wheat field beige to blend with surroundings, but they will be enclosed by slatted 6-foot-tall chain-link fences, the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission decided Wednesday night.
———
MOSCOW — Paul Windley, dean of the University of Idaho College of Art & Architecture since 1992, announced he will step down from his position to return to the classroom once a new dean is hired.
Oct. 12, 1980
Bitterroot Sports Inc. is the latest addition to a small family business empire burgeoning at 244 Thain Road, Lewiston. It joins the Strike & Spare Room and Orchards Lanes and probably will be followed within the next year by a racquetball club.
———
Joe F. Meredith is the new manager of the Orchards branch of the Bank of Idaho. He succeeds Leonard Haselton, who transferred to the Sandpoint branch.