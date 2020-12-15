Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 15, 2000
The confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers has been chosen as a site for artist and architect Maya Lin to create a work to commemorate the journey of Lewis and Clark.
———
Drivers on Lewiston Hill Thursday night experienced bizarre weather with lightning, blowing snow, freezing rain and pellet snow as they made their way up to the top.
Dec. 15, 1980
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — John Bursell of Lewiston placed 67th out of 150 runners in the Athletic Congress age-group cross country championships here Saturday.
———
Orvelle Konen of Lewiston is a new member of the board of directors of the Idaho Farm Bureau. Konen, a Tammany farmer, was elected at the state federation’s recent meeting at Coeur d’Alene.