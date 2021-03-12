Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 12, 2001
Brian Hocum and Anthony Johnson were tabbed as the MVPs of the Clarkston High School wrestling team’s successful season, as Bantams coach Dan Randles announced the team awards.
———
Valley Vision 2001 isn’t likely to meet its goal of creating 1,000 jobs that pay $30,000 or more in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley by the end of the year. In fact, after almost five years, the public-private partnership doesn’t have a single job it can count toward meeting the benchmark
March 12, 1981
St. Joseph’s Hospital Board of Directors have hired a Bellevue, Wash., architectural firm to help implement the hospital’s immediate and long-range expansion projects.
———
Both Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston and the University of Idaho at Moscow had record spring enrollments, according to admissions officials at the two schools.