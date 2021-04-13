Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 13, 2001
A feasibility study on whether to attempt to build a new Lewiston city library will be finished sometime next month, a Boise consultant said Thursday.
Communities around the area are joining forces to create a regional festival aimed at attracting more visitors during the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial celebration.
April 13, 1981
POMEROY — Brian Koller was the grand champion Hereford winner and champion crossbred steer winner at the 4-H Livestock show in Pomeroy on Saturday.
Asotin County may spend $120,000 this year moving prisoners to and from jails elsewhere, Sheriff Herbert C. Reeves said Friday, in asking for public support for a jail for the county.