Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

July 10, 2000

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol’s antiquated radio system is undergoing a long-awaited overhaul this summer. But some troopers wonder whether the upgrade will help and many note that it took a $100 fine from the state Department of Labor and Industries — the agency cited “serious” safety concerns — to get the problem addressed.

July 10, 1980

An electrical storm early Wednesday morning interupted cable television service in Clarkston Heights and Asotin and caused some Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents to resort to cold breakfasts.

———

MOSCOW — A plan to close permanently some of the streets in the center of the University of Idaho campus was endorsed Wednesday by the city planning and zoning commission.

