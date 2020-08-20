Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 20, 2000
Two Lewiston-area chapters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha raised $7,800 during their first Capture for Kids for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Thursday.
———
Regence BlueShield of Idaho has appointed Dave Self vice president of sales and marketing.
Aug. 20, 1980
Michael DeCesarem, anchorman of Lewiston’s only nightly television news broadcast, will leave KLEW-TV next month to become a general assignment reporter for KREM-TV at Spokane.
———
MOSCOW — Patrolmen in the Moscow Police Department are satisfied with the city hall response to their complaints and grievances about work on the force, a spokesman for the officers said Tuesday.