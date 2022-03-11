Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 11, 2002
The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team finished the Guardian Plumbing and Heating Tournament undefeated by defeating Concordia 7-3 in the final game on Sunday at Lewiston’s Harris Field.
A proposal to put a motorsports speedway east of the Lewiston Livestock Yards is drawing opposition from property and business owners in the area.
March 11, 1982
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board has approved a $9 million to $10 million plan to rehabilitate its domestic and irrigation systems to serve a doubling population in the next 30 years.
KLEW-TV at Lewiston, is “99% sure” it will be able to broadcast Sunday’s Vandal basketball game in the second round of the NCAA western regionals.