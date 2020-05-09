Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 9, 2000
Kurt Torell, who has taught in the Social Sciences Division at Lewis-Clark State College since 1993, has been named interim division chairman. Torell succeeds Daniel Regan, who recently was chosen associate vice president for instruction.
May 9, 1980
TWIN FALLS — Negotiations will begin soon with the state of Washington to allow citizens of Clarkston the same tuition-free status as their Lewiston counterparts who attend Lewis-Clark State College.