Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 2, 2000
UNIONTOWN — Residents with traffic tickets will argue before a new Municipal Court judge. Douglas Robinson recently was sworn in as Municipal Court judge by Mayor Peter Holland. Robinson follows Dawn Reynolds.
Customer service is a top priority, says the top official with Cable ONE, the company poised to become the latest cable provider for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
April 2, 1980
The Ten-Mile Glider Club of Clarkston is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of World Records at its second annual Easter Fly-in Saturday and Sunday afternoons 7 miles up the Snake River from Asotin.
The Luna House Historical Society, organized in 1963 at Lewiston, became the Nez Perce County Historical Society Inc. at its annual membership meeting Tuesday night.