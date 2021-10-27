Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 27, 2001
MOSCOW — The first phase of the Moscow 1912 Center, the city’s new social center and home to a number of community programs, is complete, and an all-day dedication and celebration will be held today to open the building to the public.
ASOTIN — Voters in Asotin County are being asked if they are willing to pay an additional half percent in sales tax at the cash register on non-food items.
Oct. 27, 1981
MOSCOW — University of Idaho officials have decided to put a “time-proven” felt paper and tar roof on the top of the ASUI-Kibbie Dome, UI Physical Plant director Ken Hall said Monday.
For an original investment of $600,000 for rolling stock and an operating budget of $369,000 a year, Lewiston, Clarkston and the Clarkston Heights could have a public transportation system, a Boise planner said Monday.