Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 8, 2001
BOISE — The state of Idaho, making good on its promise to continue the fight, asked a federal judge Monday to prohibit the Clinton-era ban on road-building on a third of the nation’s federal forest lands from taking effect.
———
Nez Perce County and Lewiston leaders agreed on one thing Monday afternoon: A decision needs to be made soon on whether they want a joint dispatch center.
May 8, 1981
PULLMAN — How to persuade the public that it’s time to replace the Whitman County jail built in 1928 was the focus of an open forum Thursday sponsored by a Pullman church group.
———
Has anybody offered you a great deal on some new kitchen appliances lately? If so, make sure you know with whom you are dealing. The appliances may be stolen.