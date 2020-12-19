Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 19, 2000
Nez Perce County commissioners gave the go-ahead Monday to a plan that would lengthen and deepen Steelhead Landing, the North Lewiston boat ramp near Flying J.
———
ASOTIN — County commissioners approved a 2 percent property tax increase for Asotin County residents and adopted the six-year road plan during their regular meeting Monday night.
Dec. 19, 1980
PULLMAN — Although the Pullman Transit Commission has turned down a request to charter a city transit bus for Saturday night bus runs to Moscow taverns, a majority of the city council — which will have the final say — is leaning in favor of the plan.
———
Michael Cool, Alvin Queener and Zane Clinton, three Lewiston men who roll through life in wheelchairs, were the guests of honor Thursday morning when the $130,000 elevator at the Lewiston Airport was dedicated.