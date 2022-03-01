Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 1, 2002
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced Thursday an interdisciplinary science team has landed a $10.2 million grant — the largest in the school’s history — to pin down the growing problem of evolution outpacing modern medicine.
———
TACOMA — Just when Clarkston High School’s attack was getting one-dimensional, Fife’s attack was diversifying. The result was a 59-51 verdict Thursday that eliminated the Bantams from the state 3A boys’ basketball tournament.
March 1, 1982
Ron Wittman, manager of the Alex Schaub Ranch in Upper Tammany, has been named outstanding farmer of 1981 by the Nez Perce County Soil and Water Conservation District.
———
With a little help from Gonzaga University on Sunday night, the Washington State University baseball team clinched the 1982 Sunshine Classic Baseball Tournament crown at Lewiston’s Harris Field.