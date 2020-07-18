Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 18, 2000
The Valley Boys and Girls Club will be one step closer to building a new clubhouse in Clarkston after closing a deal Monday on 3.8 acres of property adjacent to Highland Elementary School.
———
A new American Legion post is being formed to serve veterans and the community of Clarkston.
July 18, 1980
The new port of entry station 3 miles east of Lewiston on U.S. Highway 12-95 opened for business at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to warrant officer Jim Cooper of the Idaho State Police port of entry division.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University, citing a lack of available competition in the Northwest, long trips and a lack of high school competition in Washington, has dropped its men’s intercollegoate gymnastics program.