Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 30, 2000
WASHINGTON — A virus that killed 106 people in outbreaks during 1998 and 1999 in Malaysia and Singapore has been identified as a new viral species capable of infecting both animals and humans. The virus has been named Nipah and researchers said it is closely related to another new virus called Hendra.
———
With four methamphetamine lab busts in just more than a month in rural areas outside of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, area sheriff’s offices are turning to citizens to help them fight back.
May 30, 1980
COLTON — The Colton School Board has decided to hold classes until the end of the regular semester, barring any new volcanic disturbances.
———
MOSCOW — The “Committee to Save Vandal Baseball” was officially formed Thursday in a last-ditch effort to continue collegiate baseball at the University of Idaho in 1981.